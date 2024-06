Ballyheigue have made it two wins out of two in the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship.

They defeated Dr. Crokes 2-26 to 16 points to finish top of Group C.

Austin Stack Park hosts a Championship double header this evening.

In Group A Causeway and Ballyduff face off at 5:30, followed 2 hours later by St Brendan's against Crotta O'Neill's.