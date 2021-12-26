Advertisement
Sport

Ballyheigue Strand Races Preview

Dec 26, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Ballyheigue Strand Races Preview Ballyheigue Strand Races Preview
Share this article

The Ballyheigue Strand Races return on Monday 27th December with a 7 race card getting underway at 1.30pm.

Organising Committee PRO Tom Lawlor joined John Drummey to give details of this year's event.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus