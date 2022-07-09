Ballyheigue beat Lixnaw to qualify from Group stage

Ballyheigue started well, getting a goal in the opening minutes through Eric Walsh.

That put Ballyheigue 1-1 to 0-2 ahead and thats the way it was to stay until the conclusion of the first quarter.

After some time without scores, 2 dead ball frees before a Michael Leane goal put Ballyheigue well in control 2-2 to 3 points on 19 minutes.

But Lixnaw had a strong finish to the half, outscoring Ballyheigue but still trailed 2-7 to 9 points at the short whistle.

Lixnaw also came out the stronger in the second half, outscoring their oppoonents and coming right back into the game, cutting the gap back to just a point at 2-9 to 0-14 points after 50 minutes.

Lixnaw struck the front for the first time on 55 minutes, 17 points to 2-10 in a closely contested game.

2 Ballyheigue points, put them infront by a single score. A late Lixnaw shot went wide before the referee blew the full time whistle!

2-12 to 0-17 the final score