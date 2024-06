Ballyduff have won Group A of the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship.

Ballyduff defeated Crotta O'Neill's 3-14 to 14 points while Causeway beat St Brendan's 3-17 to 15 points.

The final group game goes ahead tonight in the Championship.

Austin Stack Park is the venue at 7.30 for the Group B clash of Lixnaw and Abbeydorney.