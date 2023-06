Ballyduff have won the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship opener.

They’ve beaten Ballyheigue 4-20 to 0-11.

Austin Stack Park, Tralee today hosts a Championship double header.

First up in Group B at 5 is Abbeydorney against Dr. Crokes.

Then at 7 in Group C Causeway and Kilmoyley face off.