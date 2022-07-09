Ballyduff last team into quarter finals as St Brendans year comes to an end

Ballyduff started the game at a quick pace, leading 6 points to no score after just 5 minutes.

In fact, an Eric Leen point was their only score inside the first 15 minutes of the game.

But St Brendans starting coming into the game and trailed by 5 as the half time whistle grew closer, 0-12 to 0-5

Advertisement

2 more points for both sides had it at 0-14 t0 0-7 at the short whistle.

It was one way traffic for most of this one, but Ballyduff can commend themselves to not leave St Brendans back into the game

St Brendans had the deficit back to 5 points at the end of the third quarter, 0-17 to 0-12

Advertisement

But in the end Ballyduff had too much for St Brendans whose championship has now finished.

Ballyduff 0-22 St Brendans 0-14