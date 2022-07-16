Advertisement
Sport

Ballyduff into County hurling semi-final

Jul 16, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Ballyduff into County hurling semi-final Ballyduff into County hurling semi-final
Share this article

Ballyduff are the third side into the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals, surviving a late scare to beat Abbeydorney by 26 points to 3-15.

Ballyduff went into a 3 points to 2 lead, extending that to double scores at 6 points to 3. At the midway point of the first half it was 9 points to 3. Abbeydorney had the next two scores. It was 10 points to 6 to Ballyduff after 26 minutes, the first 7 Ballyduff scores coming from play. Ballyduff were ahead by double scores at half time; 14 points to 7.

Ballyduff made the stronger start to the second period, increasing their advantage to double digits at 18 points to 10. Abbeydorney scored a much needed goal 8 minutes into the second half, Michael Slattery netting to make it 0-18 to 1-9. Come the 3/4 stage it was 21 points to 1-12. Abbeydorney had the next two points and it was also a 4 point game 8 minutes from the end at 0-22 to 1-15. Ballyduff looked in control entering the closing minutes but quick fire goals by Jack Sheehan & Steve O Sullivan meant it was suddenly a 1 point game at 0-5 to 3-15. A Ballyduff point doubled the advantage and sent them through.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus