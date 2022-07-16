Ballyduff into County hurling semi-final

Ballyduff are the third side into the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals, surviving a late scare to beat Abbeydorney by 26 points to 3-15.

Ballyduff went into a 3 points to 2 lead, extending that to double scores at 6 points to 3. At the midway point of the first half it was 9 points to 3. Abbeydorney had the next two scores. It was 10 points to 6 to Ballyduff after 26 minutes, the first 7 Ballyduff scores coming from play. Ballyduff were ahead by double scores at half time; 14 points to 7.

Ballyduff made the stronger start to the second period, increasing their advantage to double digits at 18 points to 10. Abbeydorney scored a much needed goal 8 minutes into the second half, Michael Slattery netting to make it 0-18 to 1-9. Come the 3/4 stage it was 21 points to 1-12. Abbeydorney had the next two points and it was also a 4 point game 8 minutes from the end at 0-22 to 1-15. Ballyduff looked in control entering the closing minutes but quick fire goals by Jack Sheehan & Steve O Sullivan meant it was suddenly a 1 point game at 0-5 to 3-15. A Ballyduff point doubled the advantage and sent them through.