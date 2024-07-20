Advertisement
Ballyduff book place in Senior Hurling final

Jul 20, 2024 21:07 By radiokerrysport
Ballyduff have booked their place in the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship final.

It's after an extra time victory over Kilmoyley in the last four, 4-25 to 2-25.

Goals by Padraig Boyle and Jack Goulding helped Ballyduff to a half time lead of 2-10 to 1-9. Philip Maunsell netted for Kilmoyley late in the period.

9 minutes from time Padraig Boyle's second goal of the day had Ballyduff ahead by 3-14 to 1-17. Five minutes later a Tom Murnane goal had Kilmoyley level at 3-15 to 2-18. It ended Ballyduff 3-18 Kilmoyley 2-21.

At half time in extra time it was Ballyduff 3-22 Kilmoyley 2-22. Ballyduff won by 6.

