Ballyduff book place in Senior Hurling final

Ballyduff have booked their place in the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship final.

It's after an extra time victory over Kilmoyley in the last four, 4-25 to 2-25.

Goals by Padraig Boyle and Jack Goulding helped Ballyduff to a half time lead of 2-10 to 1-9. Philip Maunsell netted for Kilmoyley late in the period.

9 minutes from time Padraig Boyle's second goal of the day had Ballyduff ahead by 3-14 to 1-17. Five minutes later a Tom Murnane goal had Kilmoyley level at 3-15 to 2-18. It ended Ballyduff 3-18 Kilmoyley 2-21.

At half time in extra time it was Ballyduff 3-22 Kilmoyley 2-22. Ballyduff won by 6.