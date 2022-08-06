Ballyduff And Causeway Camps Look Forward To County Hurling Final

Austin Stack Park Tralee is the venue for Ballyduff versus Causeway at 3 o’clock on Sunday in a game that will be broadcast live on Radio Kerry with thanks to Ardfert Furniture and Ross's Centra, Ballyduff.

Our commentator, Mike O’Halloran has been speaking with players, management and club officials with both clubs.

We’ll first hear from Ballyduff stalwart, Jack Harrington, who’s grandson will be part of tomorrow’s panel.

Causeway have been in three of the last four finals and their Club Chairman, Jeremiah Canty, told Mike O’Halloran that there’s great excitement again in the locality.

Stephen Goggin is the Causeway Manager.

Ballyduff's Mikey Boyle has confidence in his younger team mates.

The Diggins brothers – Jason and Joseph – who will be lining out for Causeway.

Mike O'Halloran first asked Jason about the honour of captaining the side...

...and then Joseph gave his views.

Ballyduff player, Eoin Ross.

Two Dans - Dan Goggin will be in the Causeway colours...

...and Daniel O’Carroll captaining Ballyduff.

Gary O'Brien is the Ballyduff Manager who has faith in the younger players.

Liam Ross is the Ballyduff Chairman.