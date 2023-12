Ballydonoghue repelled a St Senans comeback to win the North Kerry Senior Football Championship Final sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion.

The final score was Ballydonoghue 2-06 St Senans 1-06

Dan Kearney reports

Afterwards, he spoke to the Ballydonoghue Manager Liam Weir and then player Brian Ó Seanacháin.