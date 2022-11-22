Bale saves Wales; Argentina start this morning

A late Gareth Bale penalty saved Wales from defeat upon their return to the World Cup.

Rob Page's side drew 1-1 with the United States in Group B last night.

Bale converted from the spot eight-minutes from time, having been fouled himself by American defender Walker Zimmerman.

The penalty cancelled out Tim Weah's first-half goal for the US.

Page is relieved that Wales remain in the hunt to reach the last 16

Wales now face Iran on Friday, with England up against the USA.

England manager Gareth Southgate isn't getting carried away, despite the opening 6-2 win over Iran

A busy day of World Cup action begins at 10 o'clock this morning.

One of the pre-tournament favourites - Argentina - open their account with a Group C meeting with Saudi Arabia.

Later in that group, Mexico face Poland at 4pm.

There's a 1pm start to the Group D meeting of Denmark and Tunisia.

Then at 7 in that group, injury-hit France begin their defence of the trophy with a game against Australia in Al Wakrah.