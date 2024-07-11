Advertisement
Balance Is The Key For Kerry To Win

Jul 11, 2024 18:23 By brendan
Balance Is The Key For Kerry To Win
Kerry GAA Manager Jack O'Connor. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
2 days until the Kerry footballers take the field in Croke Park for the All Ireland semi final against Armagh.

 

Former All-Ireland winning Kerry captain Darran O’Sullivan believes Jack O’Connors side are a much more balanced team than in previous years.

According to Terracetalk.com, a record breaking 21 different players have scored for Kerry this season.

Darran O’Sullivan says that’s a huge advantage for Kerry as they don’t have to rely solely on their star players…

Darran O’Sullivan was speaking to us as part of AIBs launch of the VIP Volunteer competition.

 

Kerry v Armagh Men’s All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi Final Saturday July 13th at 5.30pm in Croke Park.

 

Live here on Radio Kerry with thanks to McElligotts Kia, Listowel road Tralee, see mce.ie.

