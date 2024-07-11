Balance Is The Key For Kerry To Win

2 days until the Kerry footballers take the field in Croke Park for the All Ireland semi final against Armagh.

Former All-Ireland winning Kerry captain Darran O’Sullivan believes Jack O’Connors side are a much more balanced team than in previous years.

Advertisement

According to Terracetalk.com, a record breaking 21 different players have scored for Kerry this season.

Darran O’Sullivan says that’s a huge advantage for Kerry as they don’t have to rely solely on their star players…

Advertisement

Darran O’Sullivan was speaking to us as part of AIBs launch of the VIP Volunteer competition.

Advertisement

Kerry v Armagh Men’s All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi Final Saturday July 13th at 5.30pm in Croke Park.

Live here on Radio Kerry with thanks to McElligotts Kia, Listowel road Tralee, see mce.ie.