Bajcetic out for the rest of the season

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
The teenager has been struggling with an adductor injury - and has confirmed the issue will see him sidelined until the summer.
Advertisement
Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
The teenager has been struggling with an adductor injury - and has confirmed the issue will see him sidelined until the summer.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus