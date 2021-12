There’s bad news for Leinster ahead of this weekend’s opening round of Heineken Champions Cup fixtures.

Less than a fortnight after returning from a long-term injury, Will Connors has been ruled out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

Jonathan Sexton, James Ryan and Jack Conan all require further assessment before Saturday’s visit of Bath.

Advertisement

But Jamison Gibson Park, Dan Leavy and Max Deegan have returned to full training.