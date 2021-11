Azeem Rafiq says he's "incredibly hurt" by England Test captain Joe Root's claim he'd never personally seen or heard racist behaviour at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

The team has been heavily criticised for its response to a report which found Rafiq did suffer racial harassment and bullying during his time playing for them.

Root, who's a senior player at Yorkshire, says the ongoing scandal at Headingley has "fractured" the sport.

Advertisement

He thinks it's important lessons are learned.