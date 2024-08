Kerry FC return to Mounthawk Park on Friday with the students of UCD the visitors.

Kerry sit 9th in the table and 4 points clear of basement side Longford Town while UCD are 2nd and have all but secured a playoff spot.

Kerrys last venture out saw them earn another point away from home in a 2-all draw against Longford Town.

Kerry FC head coach Conor McCarthy was asked if it was a game they should have won…

Kerry v UCD this Friday at 7.45.