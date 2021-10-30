Advertisement
Sport

Autumn internationals get underway today

Oct 30, 2021 10:10 By radiokerrysport
Autumn internationals get underway today Autumn internationals get underway today
Share this article

This year’s autumn internationals get underway today.

Wales take on the All Blacks in Cardiff, where kick-off is at 5.15.

While as many as eight Scotland players could make their debut against Tonga.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus