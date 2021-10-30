This year’s autumn internationals get underway today.
Wales take on the All Blacks in Cardiff, where kick-off is at 5.15.
While as many as eight Scotland players could make their debut against Tonga.
Advertisement
This year’s autumn internationals get underway today.
Wales take on the All Blacks in Cardiff, where kick-off is at 5.15.
While as many as eight Scotland players could make their debut against Tonga.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus