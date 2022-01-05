Australian Prime Minister says Djokovic will need to prove why he received a medical exemption

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Novak Djokovic will need to prove why he received a medical exemption to play at the upcoming Australian Open.

The world number one is set to defend his title in Melbourne after being granted an exemption to compete with tournament organisers insisting he didn't get 'special treatment'.

Morrison says if Djokovic can't explain his exemption from vaccine rules then he'll be "on the next plane home".

With record COVID-19 case numbers in Melbourne, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley says he can understand why locals are unhappy: