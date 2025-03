Britain's Lando Norris will be on pole for the season-opening F1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The McLaren driver was fastest in qualifying, ahead of his team-mate and home favourite Oscar Piastri.

Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen and George Russell were third and fourth quickest, respectfully.

Lewis Hamilton will start from eighth in his first Grand Prix for Ferrari, while fellow-Brit Oliver Bearman will go from the back for Haas.