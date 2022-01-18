Australian Open latest

Britain's Andy Murray is currently tied at two sets apiece with Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round of the men's singles at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

In the deciding set, Murray leads by 4 games to 2.

Later this morning, men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Mikael Ymer.

And home favourite Nick Kyrgios faces qualifier Liam Broady.

Emma Raducanu could hardly have asked for a tougher opening to her bid for the ladies singles title.

The US Open champion plays 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens in the first round on the Margaret Court Arena.

Women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka plays Aussie wildcard, Storm Sanders.

Already today, former Wimbledon champion Petva Kvitova has been knocked out.

She lost in straight sets to Sorana Cirstea.

There have been wins for Garbine Muguruza, Simona Halep, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.