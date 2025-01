Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka says she's 'super happy' to book her place in the third round at the Australian Open.

Sabalenka has beaten Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain in straight sets to make it 16 straight wins in Melbourne.

Two-time former winner Naomi Osaka is also through to round three but fifth seed Qinwen Zheng suffered a shock defeat to Laura Siegemund.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have made it through to the third round in the men's tournament.