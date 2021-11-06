Australia win against West Indies in the T20 World Cup

Australia have won with 22 balls to spare as they thrashed the West Indies by eight wickets in cricket's T20 World Cup.
David Warner hit an unbeaten 89 as they reached their victory target of 158 with ease.
