Australia's hopes of progressing to the last-16 of the World Cup are still alive, after beating Tunisia 1-nil in Qatar.

Defeat would have knocked them out - but now the north African side face an uphill task.

That's because they next face holders France, who play Denmark later.

Saudi Arabia attempt to follow up their shock win over Argentina against Poland - that starts at 1 UK time.

Lionel Messi and his team-mates look to bounce back from that defeat tonight, against Mexico.