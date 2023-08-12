Australia through to semi-finals of World Cup; England also progress

Co-hosts Australia are through to the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup for the first time after beating France in an epic penalty shoot-out in Brisbane.

Cortnee Vine scored the decisive spot-kick, after the game finished goalless.

Australia were 7-6 winners after the spot-kicks, which featured seven missed penalties combined.

England are into the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup.

Alessia Russo's second-half goal saw the European Champions come from behind to beat Colombia 2-1 in Sydney.

They will face Australia in the final four.