Advertisement
Sport

Australia through to semi-finals of World Cup; England also progress

Aug 12, 2023 12:59 By radiokerrysport
Australia through to semi-finals of World Cup; England also progress Australia through to semi-finals of World Cup; England also progress
Share this article

Co-hosts Australia are through to the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup for the first time after beating France in an epic penalty shoot-out in Brisbane.

Cortnee Vine scored the decisive spot-kick, after the game finished goalless.

Australia were 7-6 winners after the spot-kicks, which featured seven missed penalties combined.

Advertisement

England are into the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup.

Alessia Russo's second-half goal saw the European Champions come from behind to beat Colombia 2-1 in Sydney.

They will face Australia in the final four.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus