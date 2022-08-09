Austin Stacks To Play Na Gaeil In First Round Of County Football Championship

Defending champions Austin Stacks have been drawn in the same group as debutants Na Gaeil in the new look Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

What's more, they'll meet in the first round in September at a neutral venue.

West Kerry and Mid Kerry will join the Tralee clubs in Group 3.

The new format will see all 16 teams play three games with the top 2 from each of the four groups to progress to the quarter finals.

The groups and first round fixtures are as follows.

Group 1 - Dr Crokes will meet St Kierans and Shannon Rangers take on Kenmare Shamrocks.

Group 2 - Kerins O'Rahillys face the Clifford's with East Kerry while Spa will play Dingle.

Group 3 - Austin Stacks take on Na Gaeil with West and Mid Kerry aying each other.

Group 4 - St Brendans Board and Feale Rangers meet as do South Kerry and Templenoe.

The Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship commences in early September.