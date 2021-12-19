Austin Stacks through to the AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship

The opening quarter was dominated by the Kerry Champions, racing into a 5 point to no score lead over their Limerick counterparts. Darragh O Brien scored 3 of the rockies points, with Sean Quilter and Brendan O Sullivan also putting their names on the score sheet.

In fact, it took Newcastlewest 24 minutes to get their first score of the game, which came from the placed ball. That was to be their only score of the first half, with Stacks continuing to keep the scoreboard ticking over with points from the dead ball though Darragh O Brien and Kieran Donaghy also getting a point of his own. Stack held a commanding 8 point lead at the interval, 9 point to 1.

Newcastlewest started the brighter in the second half, outscoring Stacks 4 points to 2. A basketball like finish from Brendan O Sullivan meant that the rockies held an 11 point lead at the second waterbreak, 1-13 to 0-5.

The final quarter was a case of playing out to the finish with Austin Stacks home and hosed. Both sides just added 2 points to their totals in that 15 minute spell, with Stacks running out 1-15 to 0-7 victors.