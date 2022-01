Semple Stadium in Thurles is the venue for the AIB Munster Club Football Final tomorrow.

Kerry's Austin Stacks and Cork's St Finbarr's will contest the decider with Finbarr's seeking a fifth provincial football crown.

Stacks, who are bidding g for a third title, are looking forward to the game and are hoping for Munster glory.

Our reporter Cailie Murphy spoke to Austin Stacks captain Dylan Casey and Alan O'Connor captain of St.Finbarrs:

Dylan Casey



Alan O'Connor