Austin Stacks and Na Gaeil In Munster Club Semi-Finals Today

Dec 19, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrysport
Austin Stacks and Na Gaeil In Munster Club Semi-Finals Today
County Champions Austin Stacks begin their Munster Senior Club Championship campaign this afternoon with a semi-final clash against Newcastlewest of Limerick.

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park Tralee is at 1.30 and we'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport.

The other semi-final at 1.30 is between Cork's St Finbarr's and Eire Og of Clare in Pairc Ui Rinn.

Austin Stacks selector Jonathan Conway.

Intermediate Club Champions Na Gaeil are also in Munster Semi-final action this afternoon.

They're away to Drom and Inch of Tipperary at 1.30 in Templetouhy.

Newmarket of Cork and Corofin of Clare will battle it out in the other Intermediate Semi-Final.

Throw-in at the Mallow Complex is at 1.30pm.

Na Gaeil Manager, Mark Burke.

