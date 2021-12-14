Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy.

The Gabon striker was left out of the win at Southampton last weekend for a 'disciplinary breach' and won't be involved against West Ham United tomorrow.

Aubameyang scored 22 Premier League goals in each of his first two full seasons as an Arsenal player, but has netted only four times in this campaign.

Advertisement

There is speculation now that he could be set for a move in the January transfer window if his relationship with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has broken down.