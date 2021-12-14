Advertisement
Sport

Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy

Dec 14, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrysport
Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy
Share this article

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy.

The Gabon striker was left out of the win at Southampton last weekend for a 'disciplinary breach' and won't be involved against West Ham United tomorrow.

Aubameyang scored 22 Premier League goals in each of his first two full seasons as an Arsenal player, but has netted only four times in this campaign.

Advertisement

There is speculation now that he could be set for a move in the January transfer window if his relationship with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has broken down.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus