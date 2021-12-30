Advertisement
Atletico Madrid hit with Covid-19 outbreak

Dec 30, 2021 14:12 By radiokerrysport
Atletico Madrid have been hit with a Covid-19 outbreak.

The La Liga club have confirmed that manager Diego Simeone is among those to have tested positive.

Barcelona have also recorded three further positive tests.

