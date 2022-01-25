At least eight reported dead following crush at AFCON

At least eight people are reported dead and dozens injured following a crush outside an Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroon.

The tragedy happened before Cameroon's game against Comoros at the Paul Biya stadium in the capital, Yaounde.

Once child is among the dead, according to a report by the AFP news agency.

The stadium in Yaounde has a capacity of 60 thousand, but due to coronavirus restrictions it was not supposed to be more than 80 percent full.

Around 1000 fans are reported to have rushed the gates.

On the pitch, the match went ahead, with Cameroon winning 2-1.

They will now play Gambia in the quarter finals.

Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes will try and prevent Liverpool's Sadio Mane reaching the quarter-finals of the competition later.

Cape Verde play Senegal in the last-16, with kick-off at 4pm.

That's followed at 7 by the meeting of Morocco and Malawi.