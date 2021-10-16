Advertisement
Sport

As you were at top of Scottish Premiership

Oct 16, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
As you were at top of Scottish Premiership As you were at top of Scottish Premiership
Share this article

It's as you were at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Hearts came from behind to draw 1-all with Rangers at Ibrox.

The newly promoted side who remain unbeaten are a point adrift of the champions who sit at the summit. Robery McElroy reports

Celtic are up to fourth after they secured their second successive away win by beating Motherwell 2-nil. Franny Kiernan reports

Advertisement

Dundee United are third thanks to their 3-nil victory at Hibs, Livingston beat St Johnstone by the same score line and St Mirren edged Ross County 3-2.

Bottom side Dundee host Aberdeen in the late kick-off.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus