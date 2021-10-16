As you were at top of Scottish Premiership

It's as you were at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Hearts came from behind to draw 1-all with Rangers at Ibrox.

The newly promoted side who remain unbeaten are a point adrift of the champions who sit at the summit. Robery McElroy reports

Celtic are up to fourth after they secured their second successive away win by beating Motherwell 2-nil. Franny Kiernan reports

Dundee United are third thanks to their 3-nil victory at Hibs, Livingston beat St Johnstone by the same score line and St Mirren edged Ross County 3-2.

Bottom side Dundee host Aberdeen in the late kick-off.