As you were at top of Premier League

Apr 11, 2022 07:04 By radiokerrysport
Premier League leaders Manchester City maintained their one point advantage over Liverpool at the top of the table after a 2-all draw between the rivals.

Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus scored for the champions, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane on the mark for Liverpool.

There are seven games to go.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Norwich boosted their survival hopes with a vital 2-nil win over fellow strugglers Burnley.

West Ham's chances of finishing in the top four took a blow as they were beaten 2-nil by Brentford.

While Leicester edged Crystal Palace 2-1 to move above them in to ninth.

There's one game on in the Championship this evening.

It's 4th vs 5th as Huddersfield Town take on Luton Town at 7:45pm.

