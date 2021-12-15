Advertisement
Sport

Arteta has refused to comment on the future of Aubameyang

Dec 15, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Arteta has refused to comment on the future of Aubameyang Arteta has refused to comment on the future of Aubameyang
Share this article

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has refused to be drawn on whether Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will be sold in the January transfer window.

Aubameyang scored 22 Premier League goals in each of his first two full seasons as an Arsenal player, but has netted only four times in this campaign.

The Gabon striker was left out of the win at Southampton last weekend for a 'disciplinary breach' and won't be involved against West Ham United tonight.

Advertisement

That game kicks off at 8.

The other matches this evening will see Burnley play Watford, Crystal Palace up against Southampton and Brighton to face Wolves.

All of those games kick off at 7.30.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus