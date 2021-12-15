Arteta has refused to comment on the future of Aubameyang

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has refused to be drawn on whether Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will be sold in the January transfer window.

Aubameyang scored 22 Premier League goals in each of his first two full seasons as an Arsenal player, but has netted only four times in this campaign.

The Gabon striker was left out of the win at Southampton last weekend for a 'disciplinary breach' and won't be involved against West Ham United tonight.

That game kicks off at 8.

The other matches this evening will see Burnley play Watford, Crystal Palace up against Southampton and Brighton to face Wolves.

All of those games kick off at 7.30.