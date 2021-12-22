Advertisement
Arteta calling for his team to be more consistent

Dec 22, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Arteta calling for his team to be more consistent
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says opinions of his team have changed very quickly.

After being under pressure just weeks ago, Arteta's side are now fourth in the Premier League and into the semi-finals of the League Cup.

They beat Sunderland 5-1 last night to advance, with Eddie Nketiah bagging a hat-trick.

Arteta wants his team to become more consistent.

The remainder of the League Cup quarter-finals take place tonight.

Brendan Rodgers returns to Anfield with Leicester as they take on Liverpool.

Chelsea go up against Brentford, while Tottenham host West Ham.

Kick off for all three games is at 7.45.

