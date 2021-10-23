Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal win; Leaders Chelsea among those in action today

Oct 23, 2021 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal win; Leaders Chelsea among those in action today Arsenal win; Leaders Chelsea among those in action today
Share this article

Arsenal moved into the top half of the Premier League table for the first time this season with a 3-1 win at home to Aston Villa last night.

Leaders Chelsea are without injured strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner for their lunchtime date with Norwich today.

At 3, life after Steve Bruce for Newcastle begins away to Crystal Palace.

Advertisement

Claudio Ranieri takes his struggling Watford team to Everton

Leeds entertain Wolves, and Southampton play Burnley.

And at 5.30, Manchester City go to one of this season’s surprise packages - Brighton.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus