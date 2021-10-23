Arsenal win; Leaders Chelsea among those in action today

Arsenal moved into the top half of the Premier League table for the first time this season with a 3-1 win at home to Aston Villa last night.

Leaders Chelsea are without injured strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner for their lunchtime date with Norwich today.

At 3, life after Steve Bruce for Newcastle begins away to Crystal Palace.

Claudio Ranieri takes his struggling Watford team to Everton

Leeds entertain Wolves, and Southampton play Burnley.

And at 5.30, Manchester City go to one of this season’s surprise packages - Brighton.