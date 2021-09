Three first half goals helped Arsenal to a decisive 3-1 win over Tottenham in their North London derby yesterday in the Premier League.

Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka scored the goals for the winners.

Wolves beat Southampton 1-0 thanks to a goal from Raul Jimenez.

Advertisement

Tonight, high-flying Brighton are in London to take on Crystal Palace.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 8pm.