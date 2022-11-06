Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal win at Chelsea

Nov 6, 2022 14:11 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal win at Chelsea
Arsenal are back two points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to a 1-nil win at Chelsea.

It leaves their London rivals down in seventh - three points adrift of the top four.

