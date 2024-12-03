Arsenal v United in FA Cup; Premier League games tonight

Holders Manchester United will travel to record 14 time winners Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.

Fifth tier Tamworth are set to host Tottenham, while the other non-league club still in the competition Dagenham and Redbridge go to Millwall.

Salford, who are in the third round for the first time, travel to Manchester City and Premier League leaders Liverpool will welcome Accrington Stanley to Anfield.

The games will all be played across the second weekend in January.

There's also Premier League action on this evening with two games down for decision.

Ipswich Town will climb out of the relegation zone if they don't lose to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.

Kick-off at Portman Road is at half-past-7.

Elsewhere Leicester City host West Ham from 8.15 in what will be Ruud van Nistelrooy's first game in charge of the Foxes.

Both sides go into this off the back of heavy defeats at the weekend.