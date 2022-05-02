Arsenal up to 4th in Premier League

Arsenal sit fourth in the Premier League table this morning.

That's after Mikel Arteta's side beat West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium yesterday.

Rob Holding and Gabriel both scored for the Gunners.

Tottenham meanwhile are fifth but kept the pressure on in the race for the final Champions League spot with a 3-1 win over Leicester City.

And Everton got what could prove to be a massive three points in their fight for survival.

They beat Chelsea 1-0 at Goodison Park.

They remain in the relegation zone but are just two points behind 17th placed Leeds with a game in hand.

Tonight struggling Manchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford for an 8-o'clock kick-off.

United have only won one of their last seven games in all competitions.