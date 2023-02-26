Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal two clear; Carabao Cup final today

Feb 26, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal two clear; Carabao Cup final today Arsenal two clear; Carabao Cup final today
Share this article

Arsenal remain two points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to a 1-nil win at Leicester City.

Nearest challengers Manchester City kept up the pressure by easing past Bournemouth 4-1.

Liverpool were held nil-nil at Crystal Palace following a mid-week Champions League thumping by Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Leeds climbed out of the relegation zone with a 1-nil victory over bottom side Southampton in Javi Gracia's first game in charge.

West Ham's 4-nil thrashing of Nottingham Forest also took them out of the bottom three - but Everton dropped back in it after losing 2-nil to Aston Villa.

There's one game in the Premier League this afternoon; it's a London derby between Spurs and Chelsea.

Advertisement

Kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 1:30pm.

==

Manchester United go in hunt for their first title since the Jose Mourinho era this afternoon.

Advertisement

Erik ten Hag's side face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Kick off is at 4:30pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus