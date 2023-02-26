Arsenal two clear; Carabao Cup final today

Arsenal remain two points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to a 1-nil win at Leicester City.

Nearest challengers Manchester City kept up the pressure by easing past Bournemouth 4-1.

Liverpool were held nil-nil at Crystal Palace following a mid-week Champions League thumping by Real Madrid.

Leeds climbed out of the relegation zone with a 1-nil victory over bottom side Southampton in Javi Gracia's first game in charge.

West Ham's 4-nil thrashing of Nottingham Forest also took them out of the bottom three - but Everton dropped back in it after losing 2-nil to Aston Villa.

There's one game in the Premier League this afternoon; it's a London derby between Spurs and Chelsea.

Kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 1:30pm.

Manchester United go in hunt for their first title since the Jose Mourinho era this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag's side face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Kick off is at 4:30pm.