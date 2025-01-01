Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal travel to Brentford this evening

Jan 1, 2025
Arsenal travel to Brentford this evening
There is one game in the Premier League this evening.

Brentford host Arsenal in a London derby from half-past-5.

A win for the visitors would see them go above Nottingham Forest and second in the table.

