Arsenal take the points at Burnley

Feb 17, 2024 17:39 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal take the points at Burnley
Liverpool remain in control of the Premier League title race after thrashing Brentford 4-1.

They stay two points clear at the top following Arsenal's 5-nil thumping of Burnley.

Defending champions Manchester City will also hope to keep up the pressure on the league leaders with victory over Chelsea this evening.

Aston Villa move back into the top four thanks to a 2-1 win over Fulham, the same score Tottenham lost to at home to Wolves.

Newcastle rescued a late point at home to Bournemouth in a 2-2 draw, while West Ham's miserable form continued as they went down 2-nil at Nottingham Forest.

