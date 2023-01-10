Arsenal set up City tie; League Cup 1/4s begin tonight

The current top two in the Premier League will meet in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal set up that clash with Manchester City courtesy of a 3-nil win away to Oxford United last night.

Eddie Nketiah scored twice for Arsenal after Mohamed Elneny broke the deadlock at the Kassam Stadium.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta says Nketiah has been an able replacement for the injured Gabriel Jesus

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has vowed to pick a full-strength side for tonight's Carabao Cup quarter-final with Leicester at St James' Park.

The Magpies are targeting a first major trophy win in 54 years, having been dumped out of the FA Cup by Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Tonight's other tie involves the lowest-ranked side left in the competition - Charlton - making the trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Both games kick off at 8.