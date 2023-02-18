Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal return to the top of the Premier League

Feb 18, 2023 15:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Arsenal return to the top of the Premier League Arsenal return to the top of the Premier League
Share this article

Arsenal have returned to the top of the Premier League for a few hours at least.

Two goals in injury time sealed an important 4-2 victory over Aston Villa.

It puts them three points ahead of Manchester City in the league standings.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus