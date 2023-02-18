Arsenal return to the top of the Premier League

Arsenal have returned to the top of the Premier League for a few hours at least.
Two goals in injury time sealed an important 4-2 victory over Aston Villa.
It puts them three points ahead of Manchester City in the league standings.
