Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League table is back to five points.

The Gunners beat Manchester United 3-2 at the Emirates yesterday, with Eddie Nketiah scoring a late winner.

Arsenal have a game-in-hand on second-placed Manchester City, who were 3-nil winners over Wolves, while Leeds and Brentford played out a nil-all draw.

There's one game tonight, with Fulham at home to Tottenham from 8.