Arsenal out of Europe

Arsenal’s Europa League challenge has been snuffed out at the last-16 stage.

They lost on penalties to Sporting at the Emirates, after the tie finished level at 3-3.

It was a spectacular goal from Pedro Goncalvez (pr: Gon-sal-vez) from the edge of the centre circle that forced extra-time there.

Earlier, Marcus Rashford’s 27th goal of the season secured a 1-nil win for Manchester United away to Real Betis, and a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Joining them in tomorrow’s quarter-final draw are the likes of Juventus, Roma, Feyenoord and Sevilla.

18-year old Divin Mubama scored his first senior goal for West Ham as they eased into the Conference League quarter-finals.

They beat ten-man AEK Larnaca 4-nil at the London Stadium to complete a 6-nil aggregate win.