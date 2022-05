Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new deal with the club, which will keep him in North London until 2025.

The Spaniard was appointed boss of the Gunners in December 2019 and guided them to the FA Cup in his first season in charge.

Arsenal currently occupy fourth spot in the Premier League.

Their women's head coach Jonas Eidevall has also penned a new deal until 2024.