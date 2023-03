Arsenal have a five point lead at the top of the Premier League this morning.

The Gunners easily dealt with the challenge of Everton - winning 4-nil at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli scored twice in the victory.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was very happy with what he saw.

 

Liverpool are now within six points the Champions League spots.

Goals by Virgil Van Dijk and Mo Salah handed the Reds a 2-nil win over Wolves at Anfield.