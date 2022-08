Arsenal are top of the Premier League table and their 100% start to the new season remains intact.

That's after they came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 in the final game of the day.

Martin Odegaard and Gabriel with the goals for the home side at the Emirates.

Advertisement

===

Here at home Waterford beat Malahide United 6-0 in the second round of the FAI Cup.

While Treaty United beat Maynooth University Town 3-0 away from home.